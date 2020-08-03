Amitabh Bachchan says he’s ‘feeling sad’ that Abhishek has to remain in hospital, wishes fans on Raksha Bandhan

bollywood

A day after he was declared to be Covid-19-free, actor Amitabh Bachchan has wished everyone on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The actor took to social media to share pictures of his children and grandchildren, and wrote a note about the festival, which is bring celebrated on Monday.

Alongside a picture collage of his kids, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandchildren, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan, Amitabh wrote, “And tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side ..”

He also posted the message on his blog. He continued, “Raksha Bandhan : ‘raksha’ to protect ; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together. Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever ..” He added, “And tomorrow when the little one shall in virtual distance and world as would Abhishek and Shweta due the pandemic , colour the wrist of Agastya in that string of eternal strength, then shall the festival in all its glory be celebrated .. all be it in keeping with the norms set by the authorities re., CoviD !”

While Abhishek is still Covid-19 positive, he announced on Sunday that Amitabh had tested negative and would be heading home. The father-son tested positive for the virus on July 11. Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were also admitted to the hospital, but returned home a few days before Amitabh, who wrote on his blog that the festival has been tinged with sadness.



“It has been heartening to be back from the Hospital after the ‘mukti’ from the Corona virus .. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care .. the medical conditions, tests, lab reports, clinical and physical and visual evaluations are all there in the minds of the qualified specialists that work day in day out to battle with this unique conditioning, and each hour through consultation, through the sharing of information, and experience with their fraternity from other parts of the World give us the hope of repair .. assuring us each minute that ‘all shall be well’ , when in fact they themselves struggle to find that confirmed patent that can be used delivered executed to save lives and conditions from the virus ..”

He thanked the medical staff for taking care of him, and ended his post with, “feeling bad for Abhishek .. prayers he comes home soon.”

