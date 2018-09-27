Amitabh Bachchan shares adorable pic of Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta as babies

Amitabh Bachchan just posted the ultimate #ThrowbackThursday photo on Instagram. The Thugs of Hindostan actor certainly knows how to pick a #TBT. On Thursday, the veteran actor posted a very ‘80s snap of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s childhood and it’s too precious for words.

Amitabh Bachchan’s black-and-white throwback photo of daughter Shweta and son Abhishek is straight from his family photo albums — or so it appears. Here, take a look:

When it comes to posting pictures on his social media accounts, it’s obvious Big B takes things very seriously. The proud father added a cherry on top with a caption that shows his love for Abhishek and Shweta.

“When daughter Shweta places her first book in your hands ; when she inaugurates her own clothing design brand; when son Abhishek moves you to tears by his brilliance in film ‘Manmarzian’ , you wonder as you see them and their innocence in this snapshot, did we ever conceive that they would one day make us proud as they have today,” he captioned the picture.

We know Abhishek Bachchan as a dapper actor (just look at the above photo); but as it turns out, the Manmarziyaan star had a lot of character as a kid, as well, based on his straight-faced expression in the photo. With a pair of tight shorts, a sleevless T-shirt and a short hairdo, little Abhishek would be unrecognizable if it weren’t for his striking features — just look at those eyes. Abhishek looks adorable as he tries clutching his ice cream protectively. And look at Shweta (her swimming costume is the best) devouring her giant ice cream cone, sitting next to her baby brother. This is what bliss looks like.

Since creating his Instagram account, Amitabh Bachchan has posted a number of adorable childhood photos of Abhishek and Shweta, like the one above.

Manmarziyan, Abhishek’s first film after a two-year sabbatical, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The Anurag Kashyap film, which earned over Rs 24 crore after two weeks of release, has been getting major nods from critics and celebs, like Karan Johar, Kalki Koechlin, among others.

