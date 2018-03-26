Amitabh Bachchan shares ‘chic’ pic of granddaughter Aaradhya, reveals she’s a fan of his funny faces

Amitabh Bachchan is back in Mumbai after a straining shoot for Thugs of Hindostan in Jodhpur. To relax and take the tension of tiring days off his shoulders, he is spending some quality time with his family. In a new blog post written on Saturday, the actor talked about trying new things to get back in shape and soaking up the sun with daughter Shweta and granddaughter Aaradhya.

“... to be in the company of yogic contortions of dear Shweta in and at the same location .. dissolve in the regimens and out in the Vit D region for that middle of the day meal .. with daughter …,” he wrote in the blog. For those finding it hard to understand what it means, we believe Shweta helped him out with yoga and later joined him for lunch in a sunny little corner of their home.

He later added the bit about Aaradhya and Aishwarya joining him for some family time. “to be joined .. in great enthusiasm with the little one and her Mother .. looking very ‘chic’ - the little one - , her own new vocabulary .. !!,” he wrote.

“And most shy and composed during her process of morsel consume …. her conversation after a few bites .. ‘Dada ji , I did like your Ad., ..!’ I express wonder .. ‘which one ..?’ ‘the one with the many funny faces ..’ ‘O, the acapella ..’

‘what is that’ she wonders .. ‘the word when all the sounds of the song are done with body parts ..’ I inform ..

A quiet .. understanding look as the matter under discussion penetrates her computerised brain and then .. off to play ..,” he wrote about the ad that caught his granddaughter’s fancy.

“I am of certain, that word ‘acapella’ shall appear suddenly, days later, during some other conversation with the little one .. and be surprised .. well not really .. this generation has stopped surprising us .. they are little miracles .. !!,” he added.

Aaradhya is the six year old daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. She even struck a sweet little pose for her grandpa’s camera.

Amitabh will be seen next in 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor and in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. He is also a part of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.

