Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic 'opinion' about janta curfew's timing, deletes it later: 'Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/destroy virus potency'

Check out the new poem Amitabh Bachchan has shared on his Twitter page about the janta curfew India observed on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Mar 23, 2020 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted a new poem.
Hours after we saw him clap, along with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter Shweta, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has written a poem regarding the “power of shankh” and the timing of call for saluting medical, sanitation and other workers fighting coronavirus outbreak.

Amitabh also shared a picture where he is seen making a weird face and has question marks posted on his face. He tweeted with his own picture, “T 3479 - AN OPINION GIVEN : 5 pm ; 22nd Mar, “amavasya” , darkest day of month; virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power ! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency Moon passing to new ‘nakshatra’ Revati. Cumulative vibration betters blood circulation.” He has since deleted the tweet.

Hindustantimes

He also wrote on his blog, “Questions in blue .. for it was true .. what we witnessed in prime .. was a nation divine .. united in one .. nothing undone .. historic in its conclusion .. never an ablution .. not a spectacle in sight .. national resolve and fight .. we worked for humanity .. with utmost clarity .. our differences apart .. coming together to start .. this historic revolution .. be same be one be one creation .. !

Also read: Kanika Kapoor went to hospital herself, she’s appalled at all the negativity’: Indeep Bakshi details his talk with singer

Earlier, posting a video of his entire family clapping for the frontline workers in the time of lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, Amitabh had written on Twitter, “Shankh baje au baje taali. aur baji hai ganpat aarti. adbhut drishya suna vishwa ne hum uttam ujjwal bharti. At 5pm March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND.”

 

Following a call for janta curfew by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood joined the nation on Sunday in self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak. They also posted videos of themselves cheering for first responders in this crisis as they clanged plates, clapped and blew conch shells in unison at 5pm. While the call was intended at uniting the country and saluting those who put themselves at risk for others’ safety, many viral messages on social media and a few politicians claimed that blowing conch shells and clapping is known to kill germs and bacteria in the environment. There is no proof for such claims.

