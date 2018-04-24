Amitabh Bachchan shares first look from new film and it could be from Brahmastra

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of 102 Not Out alongside Rishi Kapoor on May 4, has already revealed the first look from his next film. While he has not specified the film’s name, it could be his look from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra.

Amitabh shared a picture on Twitter and Instagram and wrote, “Delighted to share the character in my next film .. !!” Posting the picture on his blog, Amitabh also wrote, “… time to go high tech.”

“Step out at given time, speak in moments designed by them that speak to the heavens and the stars that abound, wear and adorn portions of skin that can bring required prosperity, perform rites as routined by ancients,” he also wrote on his blog Monday night.

After Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out, Amitabh is working on Thugs of Hindostan and Brahmastra. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom fame, Thugs of Hindostan is a period drama based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It was about a gang of thugs that posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.

Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra, on the other hand, is the first film in his upcoming fantasy adventure trilogy.

Since the picture Big B shared does not look like one from the British era, we speculate it is from Brahmastra. Or is it yet another film he has signed? Only the star can clarify.

