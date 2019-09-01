e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan shares new pic as he leaves Mumbai for Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund: ‘Striding out of the end of another’

Amitabh Bachchan is a busy actor, even at 76. Late on Saturday, he tweeted about leaving for the shoot of Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund.

bollywood Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:40 IST

Asian News International, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan spotted Mumbai airport, on his way for Jhund’s last shoot.
Amitabh Bachchan spotted Mumbai airport, on his way for Jhund’s last shoot.(Twitter)
         

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is busy with many back to back projects, was clicked at the Mumbai airport where he was heading to for some last shots for his upcoming film, Jhund.

The ‘Shehenshah’ of Bollywood shared a picture of himself from the airport on his Twitter handle and wrote, “striding out of the end of another .. last shots tonight for JHUND.” In the picture, the 76-year-old actor can be seen sporting a casual look with a zipper along with pants and pairing it with white shoes.

 

Also read: Shahid Kapoor’s stepfather and Ishaan Khattar’s father Rajesh Khattar welcomes baby boy with wife Vandana Sajnani. See pic

Jhund will mark the Bollywood directorial debut of Sairat director Nagraj Manjule. The movie marks the first collaboration between Amitabh and Nagraj. Bachchan began shooting for the film in December 2018.

The film is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher and founder of an NGO called Slum Soccer in Nagpur. Back in January, Big B had shared a heartwarming note after he wrapped up the shoot of the film. “As you end one and get set to leave .. the emotions and withdrawal symptoms begin to reflect .. thank you JHUND.”

Sairat lead actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar will also be seen in it. The upcoming film is being co-produced by Nagraj, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath and Savita Raj Hiremath. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 20, 2019.

Meanwhile, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 11:37 IST

