Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of city square in Poland named after his father: ‘Moment of pride for family and India’

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 08:04 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a glimpse of a square in the Polish city of Wroclaw, which has been named after his late father, eminent Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He called it a moment of immense pride for his family and for India.

He wrote: “The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father .. there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family , for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India. Jai Hindi.” A number of his industry colleagues reacted to the news; actor Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty and Shamita Shetty dropped a bunch of emojis, expressing their happiness. TV actor Aahana Kumra wrote, “How wonderful @amitabhbachchan sir!! Wonderful news! Happy Dusshera indeed!”

Many of Amitabh’s fans also reacted to the news. One said “proud moment sir” while another said “sir aap aur aapke father jaisa star poore yug me nahi ho sakta (there can’t be stars like you and your father in an entire age)”.

In December, Amitabh had announced that Wroclaw has decided to name a square in his father’s name. He shared pictures from a church service in that country in honour of his father and had written: “At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love .. Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour.”

T 3581 - At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love ..

Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour pic.twitter.com/dkcjUpEEN0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 15, 2019

Amitabh had further elaborated his sentiment in his blog and had written: “Here in memory of Babuji .. in this remote but one of the most revered and ancient Churches .. a special prayer .. emotional, honoured and filled with the kindness of the people of Poland ..an over 300 year old Church and .. ALL made of wood ..! more than 85 % of the city was destroyed during the WW 2 .. but this church was untouched.”

T 3580 -- इस आदर सम्मान का मैं हक़दार नहीं ; विनम्र विनय पूर्ण , आभार !

ये वो देश है विदेश में , जो पूज्य बाबूजी को सम्मानित करने जा रहा है । एक पुत्र के लिए इससे बड़ी भाग्यशाली अवस्ता नहीं हो सकती 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FmyYAIkL0F — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 15, 2019

In an earlier tweet, without mentioning the name of the city or country, he had said that his father was to be honoured. He had written in Hindi: “Is adar samman ka haqdar babuji hain, mai nahi. Vinamra Vinaypoorna aabhar. Ye wo desh hai jo pujya babuji ko sammanit karne jar aha hai. Ek putra ke liye isase bhagyashali avastha nahi ho sakti (My father is deserving of this honour, not me. This is the country that will honour my father. There can’t be a moment of greater honour for a son).”

