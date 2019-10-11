e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan was a boxer in school, old letter reveals

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 77 on Friday, was an active athlete in school, an old letter shows.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:47 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 on Friday.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan is known for his frequent tweets and posts on sports and sportspersons but few know that he himself was an ardent sportsperson and a boxer during his school days. Records of his alma mater, Boy’s High School and College (BHS) of Prayagraj and a letter written by the actor to his school in 2011 is a testament to this fact.

As Amitabh celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday, people of his hometown extended their warm wishes to him in their own way. Academic supervisor of his former school CB Luke shared how Bachchan was an active athlete and also boxed as a student during his seven years in the school, between 1949 and 1955. As a student from class one to class seven, he even acted in plays, a fact that he himself conceded in a letter written to the school on November 3, 2011—the year BHS celebrated its 150th anniversary.

 

In the letter, the Bollywood star wrote about his athletic achievements on the playing field, the boxing ring, and also about his escapades on the stage. “During my years in BHS, the academic initiation that I imbibed became forerunners of whatever else I was to pursue in time to come,” he wrote, adding that he was member of the Blue House.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, the master of comebacks who defeated bad health, returned from brink of bankruptcy

Remembering his principal “Mr Dutt”, Amitabh recalled how under his disciplined guidance and care, there were many moral and social initiatives that were imparted to him as a student. “Those were the days my friend, the happiest and the most colourful. They shall never return, but living in the memory of those times with great nostalgia, shall ever be my greatest motivation,” the actor, the 2019 winner of Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his ‘outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema’, had written.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 19:47 IST

