Amul pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor with topical on his most popular film roles: ‘Aap kisise kum naheen’

bollywood

Updated: May 01, 2020 14:52 IST

Dairy company Amul has unveiled a new art work--which is called an Amul Topical--on the life and work of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday. Rishi breathed his last at Mumbai hospital after a two-year battle with cancer.

The photo shows drawings of Rishi portraying his characters from films such as Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Mera Naam Joker and Sargam. The message with it reads, “Aap kisise kum naheen (You’re less than none),” a reference to Rishi’s 1977 movie Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.

#Amul Topical: He was a great and very popular star over many decades! pic.twitter.com/1W3Anwj0Ww — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 1, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, Amul had released a Topical as tribute to actor Irrfan Khan as well, who died just a day before on Wednesday. That artwork showed him in movies such as The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Angrezi Medium and Piku.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer. “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” confirmed his family in a statement.

His death was mourned by the film industry and thousands of fans world over. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kapoor was a powerhouse of talent. “I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress,” he tweeted.

Priyanka Chopra said Kapoor’s death was the end of an era. “#Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again,” she tweeted. Amitabh Bachchan was among the first to mourn his death, tweeting: “I am destroyed”. Shah Rukh Khan recalled how Kapoor had welcomed him into the Bollywood movie business when he was a newcomer in the 1990s.

Kapoor was cremated Thursday at a private ceremony in Mumbai under heavy security, with his family urging fans to follow India’s restrictions on public gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

