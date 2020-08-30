e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amyra Dastur: Bollywood has become everybody’s favourite punching bag

Amyra Dastur: Bollywood has become everybody’s favourite punching bag

Talking about the narrative about Bollywood being a dark place, actor Amyra Dastur says that she has had a “couple of funny and odd experiences” however mostly it has been a happy experience.

bollywood Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:20 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Amyra Dastur has starred in films such as Mr X, Isaaq, Rajma Chawal and Prassthanam.
Actor Amyra Dastur has starred in films such as Mr X, Isaaq, Rajma Chawal and Prassthanam.
         

In the past few months, Bollywood has been called a dark place, a big bad world where people from outside the film industry are sidelined. But Amyra Dastur says that so much of negative publicity around the film industry is indeed sad.

“At the end of the day Bollywood is everyone’s favourite punching bag. So even when item songs were a big thing people were like you know it is objectifying women. It is no surprise that the film industry has been blamed for everything. I don’t see it that way,” shares Dastur.

The actor admits that she has had a “couple of funny and odd experiences” however mostly it has been a happy experience. 

“I feel like ultimately Bollywood is much-talked about and that is why it becomes the centre of attention for everything. Now with even the conspiracy theories that are going on, it makes no sense. For people like us, we know what the truth is but someone like my mother she will read this or see this and will believe it,” the actor explains.

Dastur says that after all this that has been happening around Bollywood, her parents have become very skeptical and question her.

“I have to explain to my parents that ‘no it is no like this’. I tell them that there are some people who are just bored and that’s why they are doing this. It is so sad that everyday something really odd and silly is coming out,” she says.

But the actor says that she is trying to remain unaffected by all that is happening in the film industry as she has always remain a bit detached.

“I just laugh and back off and do my thing. I have never been a social person anyway so I am happy that I am not socially connected to a lot of people. Yes, it is pretty crappy what’s happening, I feel like right now peoples e are not even working and so they have the time to come up with some of the odd things that are coming up,” she concludes.

tags
top news
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus outbreak
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus outbreak
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
India, Russia announced as joint winners at Chess Olympiad
India, Russia announced as joint winners at Chess Olympiad
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In