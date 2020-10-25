Amyra Dastur denies drug accusations made by Luviena Lodh, who says she’s related to Mahesh Bhatt

bollywood

Actor Amyra Dastur’s lawyer has refuted claims made by a woman claiming to be Mahesh Bhatt’s relative that Amyra used to procure drugs. In a statement, the lawyer wrote that Amyra is contemplating legal action.

Luviena Lodh had said in an Instagram post that she is considering divorcing Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Sumit Sabharwal because, she alleged, that he is involved in drugs and flesh trade in the film industry. She also mentioned Amyra and actor Sapna Pabbi in her comments. Bhatt’s daughter, Pooja, has said on social media that the woman isn’t related to her father.

“We refer to the statement in relation to our Client ‘Ms. Amyra Dastur’ AKA ‘Ms. Amy Dastur’ with the video recently released by one Ms. Luviena Lodh. Accordingly on instructions and on behalf of our client, it is clarified that the said video contains false statements relating to our client and that our client is convinced that the same is published with an aim to defame and cause harm, injury and damage to the reputation of our client,” read a statement posted by advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar.

The statement continued, “Our client completely refutes all such statements referring to her in the said video as being completely false, unfounded and malicious and further reserves her right to seek all remedies available to her in law and equity. Our client also states that it is very unfortunate when individuals resort to such unfounded attacks and condemns the same.”

Mahesh Bhatt’s legal representatives also refuted the allegations. In a statement earlier this week, the filmmaker’s lawyer said, “With reference to the video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised. SD/- Naik Naik & Co. Legal Counsel, Vishesh Films.”

In her original post, Luviena had claimed that Bhatt “is the biggest don of this industry. He is the one operating this system.”

