Ananya Panday on resuming work: I was definitely nervous and paranoid

Ananya Panday on resuming work: I was definitely nervous and paranoid

Actor Ananya Panday reveals her experience of resuming work and stepping out for the shoot of Shakun Batra’s next, and why she is ‘okay’ making mistakes in her career.

bollywood Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 12:09 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Ananya Panday will be seen next in Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda and Shakun Batra’s yet untitled film.
Actor Ananya Panday will be seen next in Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda and Shakun Batra's yet untitled film.
         

The Covid 19 crisis made us witness situations that none of us have ever faced before. Even stepping out of our homes became a risk, and that’s why the entertainment industry, probably for the first time, shut down for almost six months.

It’s only recently that actors have begun to step out and resume shoots to bring their workplace back on its feet again. Ananya Panday, too, finally made up her mind to resume work on her upcoming film directed by Shakun Batra, and co-starring Deepika Padukone and Sidhant Chaturvedi, in Goa.

Talking about her shooting experience, the actor tells us, “I was definitely scared, nervous and a little paranoid to shoot during the Covid situation. But when I came on the set, I was very reassured, as we all are taking every safety precaution. I’m making sure to remain on top of things. The aim is to keep myself and everyone around me as safe and healthy as possible.” 
View this post on Instagram

less attitude, more gratitude 👼🏻

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Adding that every safety check being in place made all her apprehensions go away, the 24-year-old adds, “Everyone here has been taking all measures, with sanitisation in place, in making it a safe and healthy environment. I’m happy to get back at work in a safe and healthy way.”

Panday’s recent film Khaali Peeli came out on an OTT platform, which is now coming back to theatres after they reopened on October 15. The actor is happy with the response it has received.

“I consider myself blessed and very grateful that the films I did — Student Of The Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh were loved by audiences, and I got a lot of appreciation. I am always going to be grateful. I feel I tried to do something in my second film, which was very different from me than SOTY 2, and then in Khaali Peeli, it was again different. I don’t know if I have carved my way or found my path, but I want to continue doing different things,” she shares.

Her approach towards work is doing anything that makes her grow, even if the choices don’t work out well.

“I want to explore and grow, and if that means making mistakes, I am okay with it. I am blessed that I already got love from audiences, and only hope that in upcoming films too. It’s a very long journey, I am excited for it,” says Panday.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

