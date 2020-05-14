e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ananya Panday shares gorgeous throwback pics from her first ever photo shoot. See it here

Ananya Panday shares gorgeous throwback pics from her first ever photo shoot. See it here

Ananya Panday shared throwback pictures from her first-ever photo shoot as an actor. See the pictures here.

bollywood Updated: May 14, 2020 13:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ananya Panday shared throwback pictures amid lockdown.
Ananya Panday shared throwback pictures amid lockdown.
         

Looks like the coronavirus lockdown and turned into a season of throwbacks for many Bollywood beauties. Actor Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share pictures from her first-ever photo shoot.

She wrote: “Throwback to my first photo shoot ever with my fave @avigowariker.” Ace photographer Avinash Gowariker seems to be a favourite of many Bollywood actors. Sonakshi Sinha wrote to say how many stars did their first photo shoots with him. She commented: “Lol i think all our first photoshoots have been by @avigowariker only.”

 

Ananya has been sharing sweet Instagram posts through the lockdown period. Like she did for Mother’s Day, when she posted videos from her childhood where she is talking about her mother. “The answer is still the same love u @bhavanapandey.”

Also read: Step inside Sunny Leone’s sprawling LA bungalow where she had moved with family for a better lockdown life

As her film Student of the Year 2 completed one year in May, she wrote: “Can’t believe it’s already been one year - it still seems so surreal. Whatever I wished and dreamed off came true on this date last year and I’ll forever be grateful to Punit, Karan, Dharma, Apoorva, Tiger, Tara, Aditya, Ravi sir and my entire cast and crew of the film.”

“The amount of love I’ve received from the audience and industry motivates me to work even harder and want to better myself every day. I feel blessed to have gotten this opportunity,” she added.

(With IANS)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In