Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria have a SOTY 2 reunion at Armaan Jain’s Ganpati celebrations. See pics

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:19 IST

Actor Ananya Panday just wrapped up the Lucknow schedule of her next, Pati Patni Aur Woh and joined her Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria at Rima Jain’s Ganpati celebrations.

A picture of the two actors posing with the Jain family has surfaced online. Both Tara and Ananya are seen standing on either side of Rima’s son Aadar Jain. Rima and Ananya’s mother Bhavna Panday are seen wearing red ethnic ensembles in the picture. Actor and Rima’s older son Armaan Jain is seen sitting on the left.

Rima is the daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and sister of actor Rishi Kapoor. She is the aunt of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

While Ananya wore a lavender kurta salwar, Tara dressed up in an ethnic beige attire for the puja. Tara later shared a candid picture from their union and captioned it, “And we are back”. Ananya also posted a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Reunited at long last.”

Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday bond at Armaan Jain’s Ganpati celebrations.

Ananya indulged in a cake fight with co-star Kartik Aaryan post the schedule wrap up and shared a fun video on Instagram. She captioned it, “Revenge never tasted sweeter @kartikaaryan thank u Lucknow for all the traditional food and so much love #ScheduleWrap #PatiPatniAurWoh.” Kartik is seen smearing Ananya’s face with cake post which she and other unit members return the favour to Kartik by smearing cake on him. The film will also star Bhumi Pednekar as the other female lead.

Tara is currently working on Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Kishan and is set to hit theatres on November 8. She will also be seen opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in the Hindi remake of South film, RX100.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 11:10 IST