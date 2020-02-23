e-paper
Angad Bedi’s daughter Mehr helps him walk after knee surgery. Watch adorable video

Angad Bedi has shared a video of his daughter, Mehr, helping him walk after he underwent knee surgery.

bollywood Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Angad Bedi recently appeared in the second season of Inside Edge.
Angad Bedi recently appeared in the second season of Inside Edge.
         

Actor Angad Bedi has shared a video of his daughter, Mehr, helping him walk after surgery. Angad reportedly injured his knee while shooting for an upcoming web series.

The actor took to Instagram to share the video on Sunday, and captioned it, “Saadi Jaan!!! Aatibanuuu @nehadhupia waheguru mehr kare. most precious gift!!! Thank you almighty for all your blessings.” The video shows Angad taking the support of a walker, and Mehr clutching onto it.

 

His fans wished him a speedy recovery. “You’ve lost weight !! Hoping you a speedy recovery,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Get well soon sir very soon you will be ready for the roar on screen,” wrote another.

Angad’s wife, actor Neha Dhupia, left several heart emojis in the comments. On February 12, Angad had shared a video of himself, just before he went into surgery. He’d written, “That’s me minutes before going in for a knee surgery... I think my nerves got me talking too much... captured by my wifey (also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured) but I still love her too much ... stay tuned for more ... will keep u posted with more videos if I’m not dying in pain ... #AngadsKneedy #Vlog1.”

 

Both parents often speak about Mehr. In an interview to The Times of India, Neha said that her daughter’s first words were ‘bas (enough)’. “The first word I taught her was ‘bas’. She should know when to say enough. If the food being fed is too much she says ‘bas’, if she is being forced to do anything or if somebody is pulling her cheeks more than she would like, she knows that she has to say ‘bas’. She knows how to say no. Strong women raise strong daughters and I always tell my daughter that if she is not comfortable, she should just say it. The other day she was playing and somebody tickled her and she said ‘bas, bas’. So she knows when she has to say no, and she would apply it for the rest of her life now,” she said.

