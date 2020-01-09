Neha Dhupia reveals daughter Mehr’s first word was ‘bas’: ‘She knows how to say no’

bollywood

Neha Dhupia is raising her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi to be assertive and have a voice of her own. In an interview with The Times Of India, the actor revealed that the first word she taught her baby girl was ‘bas (enough)’.

“The first word I taught her was ‘bas’. She should know when to say enough. If the food being fed is too much she says ‘bas’, if she is being forced to do anything or if somebody is pulling her cheeks more than she would like, she knows that she has to say ‘bas’. She knows how to say no. Strong women raise strong daughters and I always tell my daughter that if she is not comfortable, she should just say it. The other day she was playing and somebody tickled her and she said ‘bas, bas’. So she knows when she has to say no, and she would apply it for the rest of her life now,” she said.

Angad Bedi’s father, legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, was famous for his spin bowling and Mehr seems to be taking after him. Neha talked about her daughter’s interest in cricket and said, “She spins the ball very well. It’s very cool to see her do that,” she said.

Just a few weeks ago, in November, Angad and Neha celebrated Mehr’s first birthday. They visited the Golden Temple and Bishan Singh Bedi’s ancestral haveli in Amritsar. The former cricketer shared pictures of the trio at the mansion and wrote, “MEHR seems to approve of her presence in the dilapidated ‘Haveli’ of her Great GrandParents..Maybe the renovation of the Old Relic is around the corner..!! Thx Fellas for visiting my Birth Place..Guru MEHR Kareh..Love All Always..Hope U all left behind yur Youthful Energies..!!”

Angad and Neha got married in the presence of close friends and family members in May 2018. The couple welcomed their first child Mehr in November 2018.

