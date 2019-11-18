e-paper
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi celebrate daughter Mehr’s first birthday, share pictures: ‘Just be a kind girl’

Bollywood couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have shared pictures and posts on the first birthday of their daughter, Mehr. See here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi pose with Mehr.
         

Actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have shared messages and pictures on their daughter Mehr’s first birthday on Monday.

Taking to social media, Neha wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday our little angel .... my heart is so full of love... I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you ... Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein.” She also shared two pictures of herself and Angad, playing with Mehr, who can be seen with her back to the camera. She is holding a large balloon with her age.

Angad shared the same pictures and wrote, “As you turn #1... may you have the wisdom of your dada @BishanBedi my pitajii and your grandparents from both sides over the years. And the smile and warmth of your mum. Just be a kind girl always. Much love your dad. @NehaDhupia.”

 

 

Neha and Angad tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in 2018. Angad later revealed on his wife’s talk show that she was pregnant with Mehr before they decided to marry. Recounting the situation, he had said, “The second day that I came to your house, I was extremely nervous, because that was Judgment Day. To break the news to your parents, I had cold feet. I knew that clearly, it’s not going to come from you. Everything has to come from me. I had to really man up and speak and I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.I just blurted it out. I said, ‘You know what? We’re going to have a baby.’ That was it. There was silence. Obviously, your mom got really mad. Khoon nikla unke naak se and all that happened. Thoda dramatic tha mere liye. Bohot jhaad padi.”

After a year of marriage, Angad had said in an interview, “This one year has been very blissful. I’ve had a lot of people say many things about getting married and settling down. But for us, we continue from the same place where we started. We still are friends, and yes, we are lovers and we also have a beautiful family. I want to just put it in a simple way that had it not been for Neha, I wouldn’t have settled down. I am very fulfilled and complete with a partner like Neha.”

It was previously reported that the couple would be visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Mehr’s first birthday. “We would love to take her to the Golden Temple because when Neha was expecting, we went there. And now that Mehr is turning one, we would like to take our blessings from there,” he had told Hindustan Times.

