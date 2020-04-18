Angad Bedi says his respect for wife Neha Dhupia has increased after parenthood

bollywood

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 10:16 IST

Actor Angad Bedi is a doting father of a one-year-old daughter, Mehr, and he feels his life has totally changed after her birth.

"You know I have started valuing little little things in my life... the way I now treat my own parents is totally different from the way I used to treat them, because now I know what it feels being a parent. Mehr has changed my perspective towards life. We all keep on chasing higher goals, bigger people in life and then get stuck in rat race... thankfully, Mehr has taught me how important is it to take two steps back sometimes and spend time with your family who will always be there for you," Angad told IANS.

Angad, who is married to actor Neha Dhupia, also shared that his respect for mothers has increased twofold after Mehr's birth.

"From giving birth to a child to undergoing massive changes in body and what not, a woman has to deal with a lot of things after becoming a mother... and trust me, it's not that easy. My respect for Neha has increased even more now. I always try my best to help her and share the equal load of duties," Angad added.

Angad and Neha tied the knot in an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi in May 2018.

