Neha Dhupia shares adorable photo of Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr: ‘So much to be grateful for’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 13:52 IST

Neha Dhupia has a lot of things to appreciate this Thanksgiving. She took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her husband Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr and wrote, “So much to be grateful for,” followed by a heart emoji.

It is Angad’s adorable response that is winning the internet. “Love you baby. @nehadhupia I should be saying that,” he commented on the post.

In May last year, Angad and Neha surprised fans by announcing on social media that they had tied the knot. Their decision to get married was a spontaneous one, and they had less than a week to plan the wedding. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Mehr Dhupia Bedi, in November last year.

Neha, who worked throughout her pregnancy, revealed in an interview recently that she was overlooked by Bollywood after becoming a mother, despite getting acclaim for her last release, Tumhari Sulu.

“Firstly, I believe that you cannot wait for work to come to you. We all have our platforms today and we all have shops. Secondly, when you become a mum, yes, there is a perception. The last thing I did before pregnancy was Tumhari Sulu, for which I won an award. But despite that, I did not get any offers as far as movies are concerned, post-pregnancy. I did not get any offers after I gave birth either,” she said, adding that she is currently in talks for a web-series.

Meanwhile, Angad is currently awaiting the release of Inside Edge season 2, which begins streaming on Amazon Prime from December 6. He plays cricketer Arvind Vashisht in the web-series, which will delve into the murky side of the cricket world.

