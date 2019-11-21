Neha Dhupia says she was sidelined by Bollywood post pregnancy, didn’t get any film offers after Tumhari Sulu

bollywood

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:18 IST

Actor and talk show host Neha Dhupia has said that she was sidelined by the industry after giving birth, despite delivering an acclaimed performance in her last film. Neha told Pinkvilla that she was also body shamed after becoming a mother.

She said, “Firstly, I believe that you cannot wait for work to come to you. We all have our platforms today and we all have shops. Secondly, when you become a mum, yes, there is a perception. The last thing I did before pregnancy was Tumhari Sulu, for which I won an award. But despite that, I did not get any offers as far as movies are concerned, post-pregnancy. I did not get any offers after I gave birth either. Now, I am in talks for a web show, so let’s see about that.”

Neha and her husband, actor Angad Bedi, became parents to a daughter, Mehr, in 2018. Earlier this week, they celebrated Mehr’s first birthday by making a pilgrimage to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Also read: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi visit Bishan Bedi’s ancestral haveli on Mehr’s first birthday, he shares first clear picture of granddaughter

She added, “I did not have insecurity when I was pregnant. I started facing body image issue after I gave birth. I am not saying that people need to lose weight, being perfect is everyone’s own version. But, what happens mentally is that everything acts up together. I remember I was trolled very badly where a female journalist wrote something on my weight, and I wrote back. It is not fair to trouble a new mum over her body weight.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more