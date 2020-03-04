Angrezi Medium song Kudi Nu Nachne De: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma dance like no one is watching

bollywood

The new song of Angrezi Medium, Kudi Nu Nachne De, has just dropped online and it features a bevy of Bollywood beauties letting their hair down and dancing like there is no tomorrow. The music video stars Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and Radhika Madan.

Kudi Nu Nachne De is a peppy track which celebrates womanhood, and is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics have been written by Priya Saraiya, with music by composer duo Sachin-Jigar.

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Kudi Nu Nachne De.

When Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania approached Katrina to be a part of the song, she instantly said yes. She told IANS, “Irrfan (Khan, actor) and Homi are two of my most favourite people, so when he called me there was no question of me not stepping in. I feel that when we can be there for someone, we should. That’s how it should be in our industry.”

“When Homi sent me the song, it was on loop and it still is. This song is going to make everyone super happy,” Anushka said.

Kiara Advani in a still from Kudi Nu Nachne De.

Homi said in a statement that he was grateful to the actors who “selflessly” agreed to feature in the video of Kudi Nu Nachne De. He said, “The Angrezi Medium journey has been unlike anything I’ve experienced. It’s been made with so much love and positivity and this video takes the spirit ahead. It’s a glimpse of what love and positivity looks like. These are beautiful people who gave us time with little notice, selflessly pitched in and I love them for this.”

Kriti Sanon in a still from Kudi Nu Nachne De.

Angrezi Medium, which revolves around a sweets shop owner in small-town Rajasthan and his struggle to send his only daughter to college in London, stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, Zakir Hussain and Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in key roles.

