After slamming Gully Boy and Raazi, Rangoli Chandel showers praise on Zoya Akhtar and Meghna Gulzar

bollywood

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 12:47 IST

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel showered praise on filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Meghna Gulzar and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider them to take over his social media handles on International Women’s Day (March 8). She was responding to his announcement that he will give control of his social media to a select few inspirational women this Sunday.

Rangoli also included Kangana, who made her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, in the list and said that all of them have “proved to the world that true potential of a human isn’t gender bound”. She added that women filmmakers have managed to fight their way to the top, despite struggles, and could use the PM’s encouragement.

In a series of tweets, Rangoli wrote, “On a different note I want to nominate @ZoyaAkhtarOff @Ashwinyiyer @meghnagulzar and Kangana Ranaut for taking over @narendramodi ji’s handle on woman’s day, dear sir industry needs actresses but industry doesn’t need woman directors and writers.”

“These women have gone beyond their gender and except for Kangana who is a budding filmmaker others have emerged as successful filmmakers, they proved to the world that true potential of a human isn’t gender bound ... they have incredible stories to share,” she wrote in another tweet.

“How they managed to conquer a field where few years ago women weren’t even allowed, you will be proud to know compared to the West we have more successful and mainstream women directors, they need encouragement sir, please consider at least one of them,” she added.

Interestingly, in the past, Rangoli has been vocal in her criticism of Zoya’s film Gully Boy and Meghna’s film Raazi. Just last month, she slammed Alia Bhatt’s character in Raazi and wrote, “Alia ji ne film Raazi mein ek Muslim spy play kiya jo Pakistan jati hai pregnant hoti hai aur rone lagti hai mujhe ghar vapis jana hai desh aur nationalism jaye bhad mein, Bolly Librandus ko mil gayi unki best actress (Alia ji played a Muslim spy in Raazi who goes to Pakistan, gets pregnant and starts crying that she wants to go home. Country and nationalism be damned. Bollywood liberals get their best actress).”

Alia played a Kashmiri college student, who gives up her education and life in India to get married in Pakistan and spy on top-level military officials in the neighbouring country, in Raazi.

Gully Boy was India’s official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards but could not make it to the top 10 films. Rangoli gloated on Twitter after the film crashed out of the Oscars race and wrote, “This film is based on Hollywood film 8 Mile, yahan ke movie mafia chatukar critics ke chaatne se kya hota hai (who cares about what sell-out critics have to say about the film?), it’s not original content like Uri and Manikarnika, why Hollywood will give award to a film which is copied from their film?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more