Kangana Ranaut returns from Thalaivi shoot after a month, her pet dog Pluto cries as they hug. Watch

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 14:05 IST

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut was in for a pleasant surprise when she returned home after a long shooting schedule in Chennai; her pet dog Pluto welcomed her and even cried with happiness. Kangana was shooting for her ambitious project - AL Vijay’s Thalaivi which is the biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

A video from Kangana’s return was shared on her team’s official page and the caption read, “#KanganaRanaut just returned back to Mumbai, after completing the second schedule of #Thalaivi. Pluto, her lil’ girl, couldn’t control herself and started crying with happiness. What a heartwarming video!!” In the video, Kangana is seen in a light yellow dress, holding her dog in her arms as the pup happily enjoys the hug.

Kangana was recently seen in the critically appreciated movie, Panga directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Jassie Gill played Kangana’s husband while Neena Gupta essayed the role of her mom in the film that also had Richa Chadha in an important role. In the movie, Kangana is seen making an inspiring comeback to Kabaddi with the support of her family and friends.

On the professional front, Kangana is working on the ambitious film - a biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Titled Thalaivi, the film is slated to be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on June 26.

At a media interaction, Kangana had told IANS about the film, “It is a big challenge to fit into Jayalalithaa’s shoes because she was a glamorous actress like Aishwarya Rai, which I am not. But I do find a common point. She was a reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor. I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll (in films), and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels,” she said.

Next up, Kangana also has Tejas - where she plays an IAF pilot, and Dhaakad - where she essays the role of a fighter.

