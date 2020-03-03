Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli wants to take over PM Narendra Modi’s social media handles on Women’s Day

bollywood

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his social media accounts will be taken over by a select few inspirational women on Sunday, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel expressed her interest in the same. She replied to his tweet, requesting access of his social media accounts, so that she could give his detractors a piece of her mind.

“Modi ji me pls me, aapke aalochakon ko kuch khari khoti sunane ka mann hai pls mauka do (Modi ji, please give me a chance. I really want to give your detractors a piece of my mind),” she wrote.

Modi ji me pls me, aapke aalochakon ko kuch khari khoti sunane ka mann hai pls mauka do.... 🥰🙏😁😁😁 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 3, 2020

On Tuesday afternoon, Narendra Modi tweeted that on International Women’s Day (March 8), his social media accounts will be handled by “women whose life & work inspire us”. He wrote, “This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs.”

Kangana has been a vocal supporter for Narendra Modi. She was earlier quoted as saying that he was the “most deserving candidate” to become the prime minister, as he rose from humble origins because of his own hard work.

“He is the most deserving candidate. It’s not like he has reached this place because of his mother and father. He is the rightful leader of the democracy. We have voted him as our prime minister. This cannot be taken away from him. This is his well-deserved place which he has earned after sheer hard work. So, there shouldn’t be any doubt about his credibility as a prime minister,” she had said.

Currently, Kangana is busy shooting for AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, which chronicles the journey of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa from an actor to a politician. Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh, the film will release on June 26, 2020.

