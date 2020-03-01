Rangoli targets Alia Bhatt again, says Kangana Ranaut will direct Ayodhya and ‘bring back lost glory of Bharat’

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel started her Sunday by slamming filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and ‘bolly Islamic extremes’, once again. After she was done bashing them, she also revealed that Kangana will make her directorial debut with Ayodhya.

Rangoli started off by praising Kareena Kapoor for her positive comments about Kangana. “Actresses are braver now. Be it Kangana or Vidya, they are all taking different paths and relevant roles. It is such a good time for women in the movies,” Kareena was reported to have said by one of her Twitter fan accounts.

“Appreciate Kareena ji for working with the likes of papa jo (Karan Johar) having good friendships with movie mafias yet she never demonised or ignored Kangana’s contribution to cinema, says what she feels, true blue star, beta alia ananya and all papa jo changu Magnus leant something from her. She supported Kangana during Manikarnika also her first directorial, when Jhansi ki Rani came alive and delivered one of the highest grossers of last year, magar papa jo and bolly Islamic extremes did everything to destroy the film and not a word from them,respect for Kareena ji,” she said.

“The way you treat others get ready to be treated the same way, you gonna attack Manikarnika we will attack Gully Boy then don’t cry humari pol khol di (you outed us), give respect get respect, stop targeting Hindu martyrs films and give them their due, peace shall prevail,” she added.

“Kangana always knew elite movie mafia who looked at outsiders as poor and Hindi speaking people but she never knew dirty Islamic extremists mafia who will destroy anyone who try to bring glory of Hinduism back ... well you all messed with the wrong person,” she said. “You guys have only made her determined to bring back lost glory of Bharat, get ready for her first directorial .... Ayodhya .... Jai Shri Ram,” she added. However, it will not be Kangana’s first film as director. She got the primary director’s credit for Manikarnika in 2019.

It was reported in November that Kangana would turn producer for a film titled Aparajitha Ayodhya. The film would be about the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

“The Ram temple has been a burning topic for hundreds of years. As a child born in the ’80s, I have grown up hearing the name Ayodhya in a negative light because the piece of land on which was born a king, who was the epitome of sacrifices, became the subject of a property dispute. The case has changed the face of Indian politics and the verdict has ended the centuries-old dispute while embodying the secular spirit of India,” Kangana had told Mumbai Mirror.

“What makes Aparajitha Ayodhya different is that it is the journey of the protagonist from a non-believer to a believer. And since, in a way, it reflects my personal journey, I decided it would be the apt subject for my first production,” she had said.

