‘Let Irrfan Khan be at peace,’ says his Angrezi Medium co-star Deepak Dobriyal

bollywood

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 14:08 IST

For those wondering about actor Irrfan Khan’s health, his co-star Deepak Dobriyal has a suggestion: ‘let him be at peace’. The actor is not participating in the promotions of their upcoming film Angrezi Medium due to health reasons but Deepak says his support is with the film and its team.

“I would say let him be at peace. Whenever he will feel like returning he will come back. Don’t worry. It’s about his personal space and we all should respect it. I understand he is a celeb but media should give him some space. He is in full support of this film and we all are his representatives,” Deepak said about Irrfan in an interview to Zoom TV.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. He shot Angrezi Medium after he had received treatment for the tumour in London. In a special video released earlier this month, he talked about his illness and expressed his inability to promote the film.

In the video, Irrfan had said: “Hello Brothers and Sisters! I am Irrfan. Today I am there with you as well as not there. My film Angrezi Medium is extremely special to me. I genuinely wanted to promote this film with as much love as we have made it with. But there are some unwanted guests sitting inside my body and I am having a conversation with them. Whatever their status is, I will keep you posted. There is a saying, when life gives you lemons, you make a lemonade. But it is always easier said than done. Because when life gives you lemons for real, then it is extremely difficult to make a shikanji. But you have no other choice apart from remaining positive. We have made this film with that positivity and I am hopeful that this film will teach you, make you laugh and cry and then again make you laugh! Enjoy the trailer, be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me.”

Also read: Punnagai Mannan: Rekha makes a shocking revelation, talks about the unplanned kiss by Kamal Haasan in the film

This is Irrfan and Deepak’s second film together after Hindi Medium. The two play warring brothers in the film. Talking about working together, Deepak said, “During Hindi Medium, we used to swim, play, eat, shoot together and it was same here. We would talk about philosophy, our struggling days etc. As an actor my process was to make sure Irrfan bhai is entertained on-screen as well as off-screen.”

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is a sequel to Hindi Medium. It is scheduled to be released on March 20.

Follow @htshowbiz for more