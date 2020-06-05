Anil Kapoor, 63, shares secret to ripped new physique: ‘Let the body rest’

bollywood

Actor Anil Kapoor has provided some insight into his workout routine during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor’s personal trainer has been staying with him during the lockdown.

Sharing a picture from a recent workout session, Anil wrote on Instagram, “It’s not all about being locked in the dungeon of my gym, hitting reps after reps day after day. We must take time to let the body rest.”

The actor continued, “When we hit weights we create stress on the body on the muscles from that forced stress the muscle rebuilds itself making it stronger. Rest days are important that’s why I take one whole day off. A day when I relax and enjoy the fruits of a disciplined week. On that day I do all the important things that help me unwind...”

“During this process my body and mind can unwind,” the actor added. “In this relaxed state I know I am being kind to my body and my body will be ready for the following 6 days of training . I take a more relaxed approach to my meals. A little more generous with portion size or may be a little treat thrown in. I was never into weightlifting nor did I take rest days so seriously....but this lockdown has definitely been a learning curve for me in many ways and this is one of them. For we cannot forget a training plan is long term and the body needs its reward. I let my body take it easy because I know from the next day I am gonna make it work like crazy till the next rest day comes round...it’s a perfect balance of faith...patience and perseverance...”

Anil has been sharing regular pictures from his workouts. In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, the actor said, “My trainer Marc Mead is staying with me, so I can’t escape my workout. I am trying to be productive around the house. I make it a point that I work out twice a day and keep myself motivated. In fact, I have been keeping a keen eye on my diet. I feel staying fit is really important.”

The actor, 63, is known in the industry for his youthful appearance. He will soon be seen in the Netflix film AK vs AK, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

