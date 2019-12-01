e-paper
Anil Kapoor: ‘As long as you are confident and secure with your work, nothing can shake you’

Actor Anil Kapoor has said that staying confident and secure will help one take up any challenge in life.

bollywood Updated: Dec 01, 2019 08:20 IST

Press Trust of India
Anil Kapoor during the promotions of his film Pagalpanti.
Anil Kapoor during the promotions of his film Pagalpanti.(IANS)
         

When it comes to reinventing with times, Anil Kapoor is one of those few actors who have managed to stay relevant even after four decades, and the Bollywood star believes the reason for his success is “self-reflection and realisation”.

The 62-year-old actor made his feature film debut as a lead in the 1980 Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham and after a few odd projects, made foray into Hindi movies in leading role with 1983’s love triangle Woh Saat Din.

Anil Kapoor greets his fans during inauguration of a showroom on Laxmi Road in Pune.
Anil Kapoor greets his fans during inauguration of a showroom on Laxmi Road in Pune. ( HT Photo )

In past four decades, he has maintained a steady career with films such as Tezaab, Beta, Mr India, Pukar, Slumdog Millionaire and Dil Dhadakne Do to his credit. “The calmness comes with self reflection and realisation. As long as you are confident and secure with your work, nothing can shake you,” Kapoor told PTI.

The actor added that he believes in a philosophy that nothing is permanent in life and tries to make the most of the opportunities he receives.

The actor added that he believes in a philosophy that nothing is permanent in life and tries to make the most of the opportunities he receives. “We have to make the most of our time here in this life. That’s something I never let myself forget.” Kapoor said he derives inspiration from the talented people he works with and still feels as enthusiastic as he did at the beginning of his career.

“I feel we have some amazing talent all over the world which is making for some great cinema and I feel I’m my best self when I’m on set and I can’t imagine doing anything else,” he said. The actor’s last release was Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti.

