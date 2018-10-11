Anil Kapoor calls MeToo movement fantastic: Girls are superior in every sense

Anil Kapoor has spoken about India’s MeToo movement, stressing that women need to be listened to. Speaking to ANI, Kapoor said that being around three fiercely independent women at his house has taught him important lessons.

“I have three women in my house and they’re fiercely independent. I’m a listener and I think world should also be a listener and listen to whatever they have to say. For me, girls are superior in every aspect and I have said that always. What is happening is fantastic,” he said.

Several women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct in several industries, including films and journalism. People such as directors Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapoor, singer Kailash Kher and actor Alok Nath have been named in what is being seen as India’s MeToo movement.

Anil’s daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor, has also been a vocal champion of the movement, and had thanked her father for instilling the right values. “This whole thing at happened at Phantom. I find it disgusting. If you read that article, it is disgusting. And I know these people, I know all of them. I don’t know how I will deal with these people. All I know is I believe this woman. I find this behaviour despicable and cowardly. When my father read these articles (Tanushree and Phantom stories), he said whatever is happening to these men, they deserve it. I come from a background like that. I said I know dad; then why is nobody saying anything or doing anything. ‘He said: beta, the world is such but we need to change it.’ So, I mean, even if it is one person saying something, it makes a difference,” she said at the Vogue We the Women summit in Bengaluru.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 17:00 IST