Anil Kapoor calls Sridevi a perfectionist as Steve McCurry shares iconic photos from film sets in 90s

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:43 IST

Renowned photographer Steve McCurry spread some Bollywood magic on Instagram on Tuesday. He shared photos from film sets in Mumbai in the 90’s, featuring stars such as Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others.

The first photo showed late actor Sridevi perched on the shoulder of her co-star and brother-in-law Anil Kapoor. While Anil is seen with a fierce expression on his face, ready for his shot, Sridevi decided to check her make up once again. Reposting the photo on Instagram Stories, Anil wrote, “Had no clue at the time that I was being shot by such a talented man. @stevemccurryofficial, Thank you for capturing us and bringing back memories with Sri Ji...always a perfectionist.”

Other photos show late legendary actor Dev Anand lying in grass while his actors performed during a shoot of his film, a bunch of men painting the poster of a film, Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla getting their makeup done on sets of Bol Radha Bol and Amitabh Bachchan simply posing for the camera.

Steve is among the most famous photo journalists in the world and his most popular work includes the portrait of the Afghan girl in 1984 on the cover of National Geographic magazine. He also often shares pictures from India on his social media.

Anil and Sridevi worked together in multiple films including Mr India, Ladla, Roop Ki Raani Choro Ka Raja and more. She was also the wife of his elder brother and film producer Boney Kapoor. Anil often talks about how much he and the family miss her after her death.

