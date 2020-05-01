e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor explains why he called Rishi Kapoor ‘James’, adds ‘he loved hearing that from me’

Anil Kapoor explains why he called Rishi Kapoor ‘James’, adds ‘he loved hearing that from me’

Actor Anil Kapoor posted a thoughtful note on Rishi Kapoor, explaining why he called the late actor ‘James’. Rishi passed away on Thursday after a two-year battle against leukaemia.

bollywood Updated: May 01, 2020 09:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday after battling leukaemia for two years.
Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday after battling leukaemia for two years.
         

All of India has been in mourning for the last two days after the death of two screen icons, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Many Bollywood celebrities have been posting condolence messages and some like Anil Kapoor are also going back in time to recall old memories. In a new post, Anil explained why he called Rishi Kapoor ‘James’.

He wrote: “The reason I called Rishi Kapoor James was because according to me if there was anyone who looked as good as James Dean it was him...and he loved hearing that from me...he will always be James for me...” Anil also posted a collage of the two actors together to prove a point.

 

Anil had previously posted a heartfelt message on the demise of Rishi. He had written: “I don’t know where to begin...from growing up, to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all... you were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always.” He had also posted a picture of them together as children.  

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar pays tribute to him with moving post: ‘I have not lost, I have gained in every which way’

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He was 67. Rishi was the third generation of the Kapoor dynasty that defined stardom.

Rishi, who acted in films ranging from the frothy Bobby in 1973 to the sharply political Mulk in 2018, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium on Thursday evening.Close family and friends, including his wife and son, elder brother Randhir Kapoor, niece Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan as well as actor Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Anil Ambani were present. It was a sombre, quiet affair with all of the country under lockdown and strict restrictions in place.

(With PTI inputs)

