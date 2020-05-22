e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor: Staying at home is the price we’ve to pay to overcome the pandemic

Anil Kapoor: Staying at home is the price we’ve to pay to overcome the pandemic

The actor talks about adapting to the current scenario and working virtually amid thick lockdown

bollywood Updated: May 22, 2020 18:41 IST
Radhika Bhirani
Radhika Bhirani
Hindustan Times
Actor Anil Kapoor has made a work station of sorts at his home
Actor Anil Kapoor has made a work station of sorts at his home
         

As work from home becomes the ‘new normal’ for most people across various industries, even actors are keeping up with the times, and trying their best to ensure that at least bits of the behind-the-scenes work, go on.

Actor Anil Kapoor, last seen on screen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, has made a work station of sorts at his home.

“Staying at home is the price we have to pay to overcome the pandemic. I’m researching a few things for my upcoming projects and my meetings are happening over video calls. I’m working virtually for now,” the actor tells us. 

We’ve also learnt that Kapoor has become particularly tech-savvy nowadays, and he is also reading scripts at home.

Amid all this, the 63-year-old is not forgetting to workout and has a strict fitness regime that he doesn’t wish to compromise on.

“Exercising is key to our physical and mental health, so I encourage everyone to do it for half an hour now that we have the time. I workout indoors every day almost twice and I watch my diet and meal planning,” says the actor, whose social media feed is full of these workout posts that inspires many.  

In fact, in a recent Instagram post, Kapoor had made a pertinent point to this, when he wrote, “The long-term solution to fighting microbes like Covid-19 is not complete isolation or endless disinfecting, but building immunity of the body and mind to fight any such external aggravator, because this is not the first or the last one.”

Work and workout apart, Kapoor also indulges in a game of carrom or two with wife Sunita and daughter Rhea, once in a while. “I believe that those who have the privilege of staying safe at home should dedicate their time to upskilling themselves and helping those in need,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In