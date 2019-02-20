Anshula Kapoor chooses brother Arjun Kapoor over Sonam Kapoor as her favourite actor

Anshula Kapoor has revealed that she hates brother Arjun Kapoor’s Finding Fanny that also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Speaking at a chat show, Anshula also said she would pick “Arjun bhaiyya” over Sonam Kapoor, media reports said. Arjun, sitting next to Anshula, quipped, “Nahi bolti toh mujhse maar bhi khaati.”

Asked to name one of Arjun’s exes whom she likes the least, Anshula said, “I have actually liked all his girlfriends. I am friends with all of his exes also.” Arjun, who is often spotted with rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora, revealed that he was 19 when he first started dating. He also reportedly dated Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan once, a relationship which began almost a decade ago and lasted for only two years.

Arjun had revealed in an interview that Arpita was his “first and only serious relationship”. “My first and only serious relationship so far was with Arpita Khan. We started seeing each other when I was 18 and it lasted for two years. I was also already attached to Salman bhai, but it was during the shooting of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya that our relationship started,” he had told a tabloid in 2014.

Recently, while praising Sonam and promoting her film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Arjun had revealed she was the first girl in his life. “Me trying to get this Ladki’s attention since childhood & her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera & not me !!! @sonamakapoor from the time I remember u will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with. So proud of u & @AnilKapoor for going out on a limb & choosing a script u believed in beyond the perceptions of the world. U r courageous & beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are & all the best for 1st feb.#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

Me trying to get this Ladki's attention since childhood & her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera & not me !!! @sonamakapoor from the time I remember u will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9vzt1l57Pm — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 29, 2019

so proud of u & @AnilKapoor for going out on a limb & choosing a script u believed in beyond the perceptions of the world. U r courageous & beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are & all the best for 1st feb.#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga (2/2) — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 29, 2019

Arjun is extremely attached to his sisters and keeps sharing adorable pictures with Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

