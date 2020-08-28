e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anubhav Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee collaborate after 25 years, Taapsee Pannu says ‘can’t we just fast forward the wait’

Anubhav Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee collaborate after 25 years, Taapsee Pannu says ‘can’t we just fast forward the wait’

Taapsee Pannu has reacted to Anubhav Sinha’s announcement that he is collaborating with Manoj Bajpayee after 25 years.

bollywood Updated: Aug 28, 2020 15:15 IST
Asian News International
Anubhav Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee on set.
Anubhav Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee on set.
         

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Manoj Bajpayee are all set to collaborate for something "exciting" after a long gap of 25 years. Both Sinha and Bajpayee shared the news about their collaboration through an Instagram picture and a short caption along with it.

The picture features the duo standing near a train as they read from a paper that appears to be the script of the project. "And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days @anubhavsinhaa bas thoda intezaar," Bajpayee wrote in the caption.

 

Further details of the collaboration have not yet been revealed. The director-actor duo has been close friends and have known each other since their early days in the entertainment industry where they had worked for a minor project together.

Also read: Thappad director Anubhav Sinha says he has had enough, ‘resigns’ from Bollywood

An earlier post shared by the filmmaker, from what looks like the same set, was captioned, “This is when I have quit smoking. Shot something yesterday that I’m so excited about.Out Soon!!! But shootings have become so tough with all the Corona precautions and even then you’re still hoping that those precautions were enough.”

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who was recently revealed to have signed on to the filmmaker’s next project, replied to him in a tweet. She wrote, “Can we just fast forward the wait !”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Postpone NEET, JEE: Congress pickets outside education ministry
Postpone NEET, JEE: Congress pickets outside education ministry
Japanese PM Abe resigns over worsening health
Japanese PM Abe resigns over worsening health
Mehul Choksi’s plea seeking pre-screening of Netflix series dismissed
Mehul Choksi’s plea seeking pre-screening of Netflix series dismissed
Elon Musk’s claims about brain company mostly backed by science
Elon Musk’s claims about brain company mostly backed by science
Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais
Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty faces CBI for the first time
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty faces CBI for the first time
A look at Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s 3-decade career
A look at Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s 3-decade career
‘US will crush coronavirus with vaccine by year end’: Donald Trump
‘US will crush coronavirus with vaccine by year end’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In