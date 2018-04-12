Anupam Kher copies Dr Manmohan Singh down to last mannerism. Watch video

Watching the latest video clip from the shoot of the upcoming film, The Accidental Prime Minister (based on the book The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh by Sanjaya Baru), one can’t help but marvel at how well the veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has copied the ways and manners of former prime minister and senior Congress leader, Dr Manmohan Singh.

In a short video clip that is now viral, Anupam, sporting the now-familiar blue pagdi (Sikh head wear), spotless white kurta pajama and a dark blue Nehru jacket, is a spitting image of the former technocrat. What’s more is that Anupam has managed to internalise and then replicate Dr Singh’s mannerism like the way he keeps his hands and the manner in which he even walks.

Incidentally, it is not a video released by the team, but taken by others during the rehearsal of a shot in the UK.

Posting the video, Anupam wrote: “This clip was sent to me by various people. So someone captured it & posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister in UK. So instead of you finding it on various platforms I am happy to share it with you all myself. #PowerOfSocialMedia.”

This clip was sent to me by various people. So someone captured it & posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister in UK. So instead of you finding it on various platforms I am happy to share it with you all myself.🙏 #PowerOfSocialMedia pic.twitter.com/xMCfoCnAmS — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 11, 2018

In the video clip, the actor can be seen walking out of a door, down two carpeted steps and on an open pathway. He also has two security professionals in black and white suit guarding him.

Incidentally, Sanjaya was the former media advisor of Dr Manmohan Singh. He is currently serving as secretary-general, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Directed by Vijay Gutte, The Accidental Prime Minister also stars Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya and German actor Suzanne Bernert who will appear in the role of Sonia Gandhi. The film is slated to release on December 21.

Follow @htshowbiz for more