Meet the German actor who will play Sonia Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister. See pics

German actor Suzanne Bernert is all set to portray former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the upcoming political movie The Accidental Prime Minister. She will join Anupam Kher, who has begun shooting for the film in England, on April 13.

Sharing the news about her role in Hansal Mehta’s The Acidental Prime Minister, Suzanne tweeted, “#theaccidentalprimeminister ... Now all set with scripts in Hindi and English.. off to #England on 11th .. #soniagandhi #anupamkher ... exciting Times #actresslife.” Though her look from the film has not been unveiled officially, Suzanne’s profile picture on Twitter shows a striking resemblance with Gandhi.

Married to actor Akhil Mishra, Bernert has acted in a number of Indian films and TV shows in various languages. The 35-year-old speaks Bengali, Marathi and Hindi fluently and is an expert Lavani dancer. She has earlier portrayed the former Congress President in a television series titled Pradhanmantri. She has worked in nearly 14 shows, including Hindi and Marathi, and has been working in Indian showbiz since 2006.

Check out her previous looks as Sonia Gandhi:

Suzanne has also worked in Bollywood films No Problem, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and popular TV shows CID and Kasauti Zindagi Kay, among others.

The actor loves music and dance and had said in an interview to The Times of India, “Music elates me and helps me get rid of bodily and mental tension. When I dance, it makes me fluid and relaxed in every way. After that, I can tackle any kind of situation. For me, dancing is a form of healing. It is therapy to bring happiness into my life.”

Here are some more pictures of Suzanne:

Based on Sanjaya Baru’s book on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the film will see veteran actor Anupam Kher in the lead role. The 63-year-old, on Thursday, treated his fans and followers by sharing his first look from the film.

Happy to share my first look of #DrManmohanSingh, India’s Former Prime Minister from the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister directed by #VijayRatnakarGutte & produced by #BohraBrothers. Creative producer is @mehtahansal. Film is based on #SanjayBaru’s book with the same title. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0deopR3GYx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 5, 2018

Directed by Vijay Gutte, The Accidental Prime Minister stars Akshaye Khanna as Sanjay Baru and is slated to release on December 21.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more