Anupam Kher is observing social media detox: ‘Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:10 IST

Actor Anupam Kher has taken a break from social media. He shared a post on Instagram saying that he is undergoing ‘spiritual maintenance’ and will not be available for a while.

He wrote on Instagram: “I am observing #SocialMediaDetox for the next few days ! :)” The text on the accompanying picture read: “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.”

Anupam is otherwise very active on social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter. On September 24, he had posted a video of himself on a scooter and written: “One day before we start the shoot of our film #TheLastShow my director @vivekagnihotri at the rehearsal, asks me what am I feeling! Here is my answer! We start tomorrow early morning! Your best wishes will help. By the way this is my 517th film!! Grimacing face. Folded hands. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #MagicOfCinema #ActorLife.”

In the video, he was asked how he felt as the team visited a place in Bhopal for location familiarity. Anupam suggested he had butterflies (in his stomach) and that he was nervous to face the camera after a gap of seven months. He also said how mobile cameras are nothing compared to cameras used on film sets. The voice on the other side joked about how ‘an actor’s nervousness is a director’s asset’, to which Anupam agreed and added ‘you directors thrive on it’. Anupam then added how it was a new genre of cinema that they would be working on in The Last Show. He ended it by saying that it was ‘beginning of a new era as an actor for him.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh explains to NCB what ‘doob’ reference in WhatsApp chats with Rhea Chakraborty meant: report

Before he left for Bhopal, he shared two pictures with his old friend, Anil Kapoor and wrote: “Thank you my friend @AnilKapoor for blessing me before I left for Bhopal for the shoot of #TheLastShow. Will follow your tips. Hope you don’t share same acting tips with our other friend @satishkaushik2!! You need to be biased in this case. Please. You are the BESTEST!!”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter