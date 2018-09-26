Anushka Sharma and Parineeti Chopra show off their stylish new magazine covers

With their new movies just around the corner, both Anushka Sharma and Parineeti Chopra are super busy with promotional events. They are posing for photo-ops, giving interviews and taking over magazine covers with their impeccable style.

Anushka, who will soon be seen in Sui Dhaaga, has posed for Fortune magazine. She appears on the cover of their October issue. On the cover, Anushka is seen in a pair of beige pants with cream coloured jacket to go with it. Her hair looks shiny and wavy and she has a subtle expression on her face.

Parineeti’s cover is a lot sexier. The actor features on the cover of Filmfare’s October issue. In the picture, she is seen striking a sultry pose in a black swimsuit with mesh details. Parineeti is posing in a beautiful blue sea and her hair is styled in beachy waves.

Anushka’s Sui Dhaagi arrives in theatres on Friday, September 28. She stars in it as the hard working wife of a tailor in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, played by Varun Dhawan. “It is a very commercial film and I think it is a right kind of commerce -- you have a proper concept backed by content said in a way which is completely commercial,” she said about her film.

Meanwhile, Parineeti’s Namaste England, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, is a sequel to 2007’s Namaste London. The film is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who also directed the original starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. It traces their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It releases on October 19.

