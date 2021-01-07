Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra pay tribute to ‘legendary’ Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary, see their messages

bollywood

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 18:27 IST

Actors Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra were among the many Bollywood celebrities who remembered late actor Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary on Thursday. Irrfan died in April 2020, after a two year battle with cancer.

On Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a picture of Irrfan and wrote, “A legendary figure of the industry. You will always be missed and your legacy will live on forever.” Priyanka shared a similar post, and wrote, “Remembering an incredible legacy. Irrfan.”

Earlier in the day, Irrfan’s son, Babil, shared a video of his father in his memory. He wrote in the caption, “You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It’s your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me.”

Irrfan’s friend, actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, told The Times of India, “I felt he was all set to break into the big league when he was gone and it made me really sad. More than anything I’ll miss what he’d have done had he not been taken away. Irrfan Khan was more than an actor; he was a seeker.”

Irrfan’s last release was Angrezi Medium, which released in March. His film, Song of the Scorpions will get a posthumous release soon.

