Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Bhutan postcards will make you want to pack your bags. See pics

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:23 IST

India cricketer Virat Kohli, who is currently on a vacation with wife and actor Anushka Sharma, shared pictures from their travels on social media on Thursday. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: “When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful.”

When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful ❤️😇 pic.twitter.com/D9x6gzDFfj — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 7, 2019

The right-handed batsman turned 31 on November 5. Thanking his fans for the birthday wishes, Kohli had tweeted: “What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart.”

Anushka also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram with her “confidante” where the two can be seen lighting up the diya which seems to be in a monastery while in the other the couple can be seen looking at each other in admiration. Calling Virat as a blessing in her life, Anushka wrote, “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante , My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love.”

Anushka is keeping her fans on toes by sharing her memorable trekking experience. She penned a long post on Monday while narrating a beautiful experience she witnessed during their journey uphill. The duo, while trekking for 8.5 km, was stopped by a village on a mountain where they were flattered with the love they received from the villagers, unknowing their fame.

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen hand in hand posing for the camera while in other pictures, an avid animal lover Anushka can be seen feeding a baby calf. The amazing landscape and picturesque background are sure to leave you amazed.

