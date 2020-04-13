e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma condemns attacks on health workers fighting Covid-19: ‘It is important that we care for each other’

Anushka Sharma condemns attacks on health workers fighting Covid-19: ‘It is important that we care for each other’

Anushka Sharma made a post about health care workers getting attacked by their neighbours and others.

bollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2020 12:58 IST
Asian News International, Mumbai
Anushka Sharma is calling for more empathy and respect towards health workers.
Anushka Sharma is calling for more empathy and respect towards health workers.
         

Actor Anushka Sharma on Monday condemned the attacks on medical practitioners and discrimination faced by coronavirus patients in the country. She took to Twitter to post a statement in this regard and said she is deeply disturbed after reading the reports highlighting societal stigma around coronavirus.

“Deeply disturbed reading some reports about how coronavirus patients and even some medical professionals who are in the frontline taking care of such patients are being discriminately treated,” read her statement.

She then said that it is necessary that the countrymen take care of each other and treat their fellow citizens with respect.

“At times like this, it is important that we care for each other and are extremely sensitive to the suffering of others,” said Sharma. “Let’s not treat fellow citizens with disrespect and stigma. It’s the time to stay united and stand united,” she added.

Also read: Chahatt Khanna breaks silence on ‘quarantine love’ with Mika Singh

Many incidents of doctors and other medical practitioners fighting against Covid-19 being roughed up have been reported from different parts of the country.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 9,152 including 7,987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

