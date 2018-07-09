Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after India wins T20 series. Watch video

Anushka Sharma was there in the stands as the Indian team, led by husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, won the T20 series against England on Sunday in Bristol, UK. Anushka has accompanied Virat to Cardiff before the second match. Sakshi Dhoni, wife of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was seen cheering for Team India too along with daughter Ziva.

As India won the match, Anushka could be seen hugging Virat in a video that has since gone viral.

Sakshi had earlier shared a photo in which we can see the cricketers’ wives. Anushka, Sakshi and 3-year-old Ziva can be seen with Ashish Nehra’s wife Rushma, Shikhar Dhawan’s daughters Aliyah, Rhea and Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma. “Bleed blue. Go India. Happiness,” Sakshi wrote with the photo.

Earlier, Anushka and Virat were spotted out and about in Cardiff, Wales. They happily posed for photos with fans as well. They were also photographed celebrating Dhoni’s 37th birthday along with his family and the rest of the team.

Anushka is often seen in the stands when Virat is playing. She had accompanied Virat to South Africa for a series and cheered him on during the IPL series.

#bleedblue #GoIndia #happiness A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 8, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

Virat and the Indian team are on a three-month tour of the UK. The couple was earlier photographed inside the team bus, heading for Cardiff.

Anushka will next be seen in the drama, Sui Dhaaga, opposite Varun Dhawan, and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She also starred as an author in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju.

Follow @htshowbiz for more