Anushka Sharma is stuck in Mumbai traffic, but she has Instagram to keep her busy. See new posts

Actor Anushka Sharma made the most of her time in a traffic jam by posting updates for her fans on Instagram. She shared two posts on Saturday - the first showed a choked road, and the second was a short video of Anushka pretending to cry.

“I’m not crying in traffic. You’re crying,” she wrote. Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Saturday leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city. On Friday, at least 11 flights to and from the Mumbai airport were cancelled, however, flight operations are normal as of Saturday morning. The Mahalaxmi Express train with 700 passengers on-board was stranded for over 15 hours.

The actor previously made headlines in a road-related incident when she shamed a man for throwing garbage out of his car window. Her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli took to social media to share a video of Anushka scolding the man, which led to a huge controversy about the negative effects of mass influence.

On Friday, she posted a cryptic Instagram story which many took as a nod to the rumours of an ongoing feud between Virat and fellow Team India player Rohit Sharma. She wrote, amid rumours that Rohit had unfollowed her on Instagram, “A wise man once said nothing. Only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances.”

Anushka was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the critical and commercial flop Zero. While she has no acting roles in the pipeline, she has a couple of projects in the works at Netflix, as producer.

