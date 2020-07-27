e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma misses getting ‘relaxing’ face massages, Mouni Roy can’t help but notice her ‘uttery buttery skin’. Watch video

Anushka Sharma misses getting ‘relaxing’ face massages, Mouni Roy can’t help but notice her ‘uttery buttery skin’. Watch video

Anushka Sharma has shared a throwback video of herself, getting a ‘relaxing’ face massage. Watch here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Anushka Sharma gets a face massage.
Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new video, reminiscing about the days when she could get hassle-free face massages. Anusha and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, are quarantining together in Mumbai.

The video shows the actor getting a ‘relaxing’ face massage. She captioned the post, “#Throwback to the time when someone touching your face was relaxing . @sandhyashekar doing her customary massages before she starts make-up & @georgiougabriel doing his customary sermons in the background.”

 

The post has received over two million views, with several of Anushka’s friends and colleagues leaving comments. Actor Kunal Kemmu left a laughing emoji, while Varun Dhawan wrote, “Hahahaa.” Mouni Roy commented, “That uttery buttery skin though.”

Anushka in a quarantine interview to Vogue spoke about how little time she got to spend with Virat when they first started dating. The couple tied the knot in 2017. “People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us,” she said.

Though Anushka has been active as a producer, she has not yet announced her next film as an actor, after Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The film, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, opened to mixed reviews and was a box office failure. She’s produced two releases this year -- Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and Netflix original film Bulbbul.

