Anushka Sharma’s ‘I drink coffee’ response trends again after Sunil Gavaskar’s controversial comment on her, Virat Kohli

bollywood

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 12:55 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma was trending again a day after legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made an unsavoury comment involving her. Gavaskar was a part of the commentary team as Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Kings XI Punjab on Thursday night and the Indian captain failed to rise up to the challenge.

In the commentary box, Gavaskar came up with a comment involving Virat’s actor wife Anushka. The remark was in bad taste and did not go down well with the Indian skipper’s fans. Amid calls to the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel, internet brought back a statement Anushka had earlier issued to dismiss claims of favouritism and the tasteless trolling.

In the statement, the actor had taken down every lie against her, beginning with how Virat’s performance was blamed on her. Over the years, on quite a few instances, the Bollywood actress has been blamed whenever the now 31-year-old Kohli under-performed on the cricket field. “I have stayed quiet through all the times I was blamed for the performance of my then boyfriend, now husband Virat and continue to take the blame for the most baseless things involving Indian cricket. I kept quiet then,” she had written. Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child together.

She had also explained why she had spoken up then, “Today. I have decided to speak up because someone’s silence cannot be taken as their weakness. I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone’s thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof & leave me OUT of it.”

On Thursday, Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to chases, failed with the bat, managing just a run off five balls against Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday night. Kohli dropped his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul twice -- once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89. The KXIP skipper then went on to shatter a few records on the way to a 69-ball 132 -- the highest scored by an Indian in an IPL game.