Anushka Sharma spots dinosaur that looks a lot like Virat Kohli, takes video for proof. Watch

Updated: May 20, 2020 13:17 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, pretending to be a dinosaur. Anushka captioned the post, “I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose.”

In the video, Virat is seen entering the room, holding his arms near his chest and walking in an animated manner. He stops, turns to the camera, and lets out a screech. The post has been ‘liked’ nearly a million times.

Anushka’s brother and producing partner Karnesh Ssharma wrote in the comments section, “This lockdown is bringing all kind of creatures outside.” Anushka replied, “It’s better these creatures come out than us going out.” Actor Karan Wahi and filmmaker Prosit Roy left laughing emojis in the comments section, while actor Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Hahahaha.” One fan called Virat “The Cutest Dinosaur Ever.”

The couple has been quarantining in Mumbai ever since the lockdown was enforced in March. They have made contributions to the Prime Minister’s relief fund, and have also spread awareness about the coronavirus and the measures one can take to slow down its spread.

In a recent Instagram live session with footballer Sunil Chhetri, Virat admitted that he was ‘self-centred’ before he met Anushka, and that she made him value companionship. He said, “I say that because when she came into my life, everything negative in me changed for good. I have always mentioned that before I met her I was very self centered. Very focused on what I like to do, what I need to do. Having my comfort zone was a big thing.”

He continued, “When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person. You have to open up. And the constant conversations we always had was -- it is not always thinking about yourself, it is about companionship. And that is something she taught me when she came into my life. I was very self centered before that. My life completely changed because I started looking at her and what can I do for he.”

Anushka, who tied the knot with Virat in 2017, recently made her web debut as producer, with the positively received Amazon thriller Paatal Lok. The series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and others.

