‘With Anushka Sharma as co-star I’d definitely play myself in biopic,’ says Virat Kohli as Ranveer Singh crashes his live session

Updated: May 18, 2020 14:27 IST

Cricketer Virat Kohli has said that he would definitely play himself in a biopic if his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, would act with him. Virat made the revelation during an Instagram live session with footballer Sunil Chhetri on Sunday.

He did, however, add that he isn’t a professional actor and shouldn’t be considered as one. He said, “With Anushka I will definitely do the biopic myself. But let me clear up this misunderstanding that I can act. I can play football also, will you let me play in ISL?”

He added that he think he can play himself with relative ease on screen. Virat continued, “I can, however, act in my own biopic because I can essay my own role quite well. I hope. If anyone else plays the role better than me then bilkul hi nitthala aadmi hu main (I’d be quite useless). That’s what am trying to say. People have this misunderstanding that I can act. But when you have done so many commercials, in that you just need to go from point A to point B and anyone can learn to do that. Acting is an art. I am not an artiste. I am a professional cricketer.”

Virat, who has done several commercials with Anushka, said that he has devised a strategy to do basic acting, but “that doesn’t mean I know the craft.”

Sunil came equipped with anecdotes about Virat, given to him by none other than Anushka herself. The Instagram session was, at one point, crashed by Ranveer Singh. When the two captains -- Virat leads the Indian cricket team while Sunil is the football team’s skipper -- were discussing how they used to get caught riding DTC buses without a ticket in their youth, Ranveer wrote, “Captain kare savari bina ticket (Captain taking a ride without a ticket).”

And when Virat was recalling the times when he used to salvage balls from gutters, Ranveer wrote, “Cheeku Jugaadu number one!” referring to Virat by his nickname.

Ranveer, who play former captain Kapil Dev in the upcoming sports drama 83, had once gushed about Virat in an Instagram post. He’d written, “I’ve been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. I’ve witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan.”

