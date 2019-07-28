Anushka Sharma stuns in a saree at an event, Kajol frets over her pantsuit, says ‘what will happen to this train in the rain’. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma was spotted at the NBT Utsav event in a pastel green saree on Saturday. She was joined by actor Kajol, who couldn’t stop fussing about her long-sleeved pantsuit.

Anushka wore a pastel green Sabyasachi saree with huge earrings and her centre-parted hair was tied in a messy bun. The actor shared a few pictures of her look on Instagram, which have received more than one million ‘likes’ in less than 12 hours. Her Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan also liked the picture, and actor Deepika Padukone dropped a kiss emoji in the comments section.

Earlier in the day, Anushka had shared a funny video of herself while being stuck in traffic amid the Mumbai rains. She had captioned it, “I’m not crying in traffic. You’re crying.”

On the other hand, Kajol looked stunning in a green pantsuit with sequinned shoulders and train sleeves. The actor had shared her fear of spoiling the dress in the rain by sharing a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, “All dressed up and all I can think of is what will happen to this train in the rain .....! I’m rhyming .. things are bad.” It seems her fears came true as she was spotted with her train in disarray at the event.

But her fans seemed to love the look and showered it with praise in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Damn!!!!!! Looking absolutely Stunning.” Another wrote, “Oh gosh u look so amazing miss K.” One fan took the opportunity to make a topical joke and wrote, “How weird is this... There is an actual train stuck in the rain today in Mumbai. This is the butterfly effect or what????”

Kajol at the event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Also spotted at the event were Manmarziyaan actors Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, who twinned in suits. While Vicky looked a dapper in a striped suit, Taapsee chose a floral pink suit with a contrasting striped shirt. Both are good friends and posed together for the paparazzi.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 12:25 IST