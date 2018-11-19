Anushka Sharma takes a selfie with her Madame Tussauds’ wax figure in Singapore. See pics

Anushka Sharma unveiled her interactive wax statue at Singapore’s Madame Tussauds on Monday. The actor was seen posing with the wax statue that holds a mobile in its hand, allowing you to take selfies with it. Anushka joins celebs such as Oprah Winfrey, Lewis Hamilton and Cristiano Ronaldo in having a statue with interactive features.

Earlier, a source had said that Anushka’s statue will be able to “talk”. Only a few exhibits are given the talk feature and they are mostly global leaders or icons. “Anushka’s statue will talk! In fact, she will be the first wax statue in the Singapore museum with this feature. It is a massive interactivity feature that Madame Tussauds is adding to her wax statue. Only a handful of global power leaders/icons have other forms of interactivity attached to their statues and this move by the museum is a huge salutation to Anushka’s global fan following,” Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Anushka Sharma with her wax statue.

Anushka Sharma at Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

Alex Ward, the General Manager, Madame Tussauds Singapore had said, “We are thrilled to be working with Anushka Sharma. She will have the first talking wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore. We see many families but also young adults from India coming to our attraction, and this is a great opportunity for us to cater to that audience.”

Anushka’s next release will be Zero that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif as well. She was last seen with Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga.

