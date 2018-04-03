Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan join hands with Delhi Traffic Police to promote safe driving. Watch video

Delhi Traffic Police has roped in Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan for a series of video messages on safe driving. The actors were in Delhi for the shoot of their upcoming film “Sui Dhaaga-Made In India”. They shot at Chandni Chowk and Shankar Market amid tight security, a senior traffic police officer said.

“We wanted to do an event with them to promote safe driving but they were on a tight schedule. We have recorded their video messages that will be uploaded on our Twitter handle,” the officer said.

In a video message that was uploaded on the Traffic Police’s Twitter handle, Anushka can be seen urging people to ride two-wheelers wearing helmets. “Delhi Police does a lot of things for our safety. Your life is important for you and your loved ones. You should drive safely and while riding a motorcycle, you should always wear a helmet,” the actor said in the message.

Varun’s video message is likely to be uploaded on the microblogging site by the traffic police on Tuesday.

“Sui Dhaaga- Made In India” went on floors in January this year and will hit the theatres on Gandhi Jayanti. The film is being directed by Sharat Katariya, who has previously helmed YRF’s “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, while Maneesh Sharma is producing the project that will endorse the message of ‘Make In India’.

In 2016, 1,548 fatal accidents were reported in which 1,591 people lost their lives. In 2017, the number of such accidents was 1,474 and 1,505 people were killed, according to the Delhi Traffic Police statistics.

Till March 15 this year, 239 accidents were reported in which 248 persons were killed.

